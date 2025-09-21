Venezuelan foreign minister to speak at NYC event

By staff

New York City – This Thursday, September 25, lucky people are gathering in Manhattan for a historic evening to recognize the global struggle for peace and liberation.

Two high-profile speakers from Venezuela will present their political views: Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil and Blanca Eekhart, president of the Simon Bolivar Institute for Peace and Solidarity Among Peoples. Both will be attending a meeting at the United Nations that week, as well as the Riverside event.

There will also be guest representatives from Cuba and Nicaragua, and a special speaker from the U.S. Palestinian Community Network.

This exciting event, hosted by the Anti-War Action Network, will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 25 at The Riverside Church, located at 490 Riverside Drive, New York, NY. Registration is required and seating is limited, so register now at: bit.ly/3IxNsPG.

“There is a one-time event where we can hear from the people’s representatives in Venezuela directly. With Trump’s war threats and recent attacks on fishermen off the coast of Venezuela, this event should not be missed!” says Tom Burke, a leader of the Anti-War Action network and co-organizer of the event.

#NewYorkNY #NY #International #Venezuela #AntiWarMovement #AWAN #Featured