U.S. stock markets tumble as recession fears grow, S&P 500 Index falls 3%

By Masao Suzuki

San José, CA – The decline in U.S. stock prices accelerated on Monday, August 5, with the broadest measure of large corporate stocks, the S&P 500, falling more than 160 points or 3%. Fears of a recession contributed to declines in stock prices around the world.

The stock price rout was led by Japan, where stock prices fell 12%, the worst day since “Black Monday” in October 1987, when U.S. stocks fell 22%, the worst one-day fall ever. A particular factor in Japan was that the Japanese central bank raised interest rates last week, causing a sharp jump in the value of the Japanese yen.

Back in the United States, the so-called “magnificent seven” of tech companies, including Alphabet (parent corporation of Google), Amazon, Apple, Meta (parent company of Facebook), Nvidia (maker of chip used in artificial intelligence applications) and Tesla have been leading the stock market higher for months.But on Monday, these stocks fell harder on average, as doubts about the profitability of AI joined with recession fears.

Falling stock prices are not a good predictor of a coming recession – in fact the biggest fall in October 1987 had little impact on the economy. But a sustained fall could affect spending by the wealthiest Americans, who own most stocks. As more and more working-class Americans have been cutting back on purchasing and turning to credit cards for necessities, wealthy Americans have kept up spending.

More worrisome is that many economic signs are pointing towards an economic slowdown that could lead into a recession. Claims for unemployment are on the rise. More and more credit card and car loan borrowers are falling behind on theirpayments. The manufacturing sector has been shrinking, albeit slowly.

