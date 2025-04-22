Thousands in Denver say “Hands off” to Trump’s attacks

By Keegan Estrella

Denver, CO – On April 19, Denver joined cites nationwide in a day of action against Trump and his racist and reactionary agenda. An estimated 8000 people marched at the Colorado State Capitol in protest of the recent attacks on immigrants, and for upholding rights for Palestinians, unions, the working class, women and trans people.

The event was organized by a broad coalition of groups. Starting with speeches outside the Capitol building, the thousands of people present were led on a march through downtown, chanting slogans like, “When immigrant rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!” and “From the U.S. to Palestine, protesting is not a crime!”

Kyle Burroughs, a rank-and-file Teamster and member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization, told the crowd, “Trump has launched a war on immigrants in this country. People who came to this country to find jobs, to flee the poverty created by U.S. foreign policy, and to provide for their children are being attacked.” This statement comes in the context of the illegal detention of Jeanette Vizguerra, a longtime Colorado community organizer and vocal pro-Palestine voice, who was detained by ICE in late March. Over a month later, Jeanette Vizguerra still sits in the ICE detention center in Aurora, Colorado.

Hatem Teirelbar, a member of the group Denver Anti-War Action, stated, “There are a lot of reasons to be here today, but I guarantee that the military-industrial complex is connected to any of those.”

Teirelbar continued, “The military-industrial complex that killed tens of thousands in Afghanistan is the same one that is killing tens of thousands in Palestine now!” Teirelbar then connected the different struggles, citing the example of the tech company Palantir, which manufactures software and AI technology that targets and murders innocent Palestinians.

Kyle Burroughs told rally particpants, “No, we are not scared! It’s not time to run away! It’s time to stand up and fight back against the injustices that Trump and his reactionary agenda are committing!” Burroughs’ speech ended with a call to action to join an organization and to mobilize for International Workers’ Day on May 1.

#DenverCO #CO #PeoplesStruggles #Trump #ImmigrantRights #AntiWarMovement #Labor #Teamsters