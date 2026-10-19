Tacoma unions rally for detained immigrants

By Haze Leviathan and Talison Crosby

Tacoma, WA – On Wednesday, October 14, around 40 people gathered outside the Northwest Detention Center (NWDC) in support of immigrants in detention. Community members rallied for Kuya Desmon, whose final hearing was scheduled for later in the day. “Kuya” is a title of affectionate esteem used in the Philippines. Members of SEIU 6 also came out strong in support of two janitors who were detained on October 3.

“Immigrants rights are workers rights,” said Ceci Hooks, executive board member and security officer of SEIU 6. “When immigrants, workers and janitors and security officers and airport workers are under attack, we all suffer.”

The crowd chanted “Free them all!” and “You are not alone!” while banging on drums in between speeches.

Hooks continued, “The labor movement can hold ICE accountable for the abuse, violation of civil rights, physical violence inflicted on our communities across the country, violation of our due processes, and inhumane conditions they have created at these concentration camps.”

The first speaker of the event was Reverend Alex Booker of Queen Anne Baptist Church, who closed his speech with a prayer before the crowd began chanting again.

“I'm out here to stand in solidarity with those who are facing horrible immigration terror from the Trump administration,” said Christian Tuller, member of SEIU 775.

The recent apprehensions by ICE are part of a reported push from the White House for ICE to arrest at least 2000 people per day. This quota has resulted in an increase of detentions occurring at the NWDC since the summer of 2026.

One of the speakers at the event was Liliana Chumpitasi, a union member of SEIU. Chumpitasi delivered her speech in Spanish, with an interpreter there to translate to English.

“These workers are immigrants who have come to contribute to this country and deserve the same opportunities as everyone else,” said Chumpitasi. “This is affecting the country’s working class, and when these injustices occur, it’s definitely not just the union that needs to step up—everyone needs to show solidarity with them and work to shut down this detention center.”

Voices continued to ring through the streets as attendees chanted, “The people united will never be defeated!” and “El pueblo unido jamás será vencido!” The attendees heard more speeches from groups such as Capybara Collectiva and Tanggol Migrante Movement, who uplifted the stories of Kuya Desmon and Kuya Nestor, who were both kidnapped by ICE in June.

“We're not scared. We're out here fighting and we're going to keep fighting,” said Ari Peel, member of Teamsters 174. “Many of these people who are detained are in unions, and if not in unions, they are almost all workers. This is absolutely a labor fight. We should all show out in solidarity, because our fights are so much stronger when we're together.

“The labor movement has a decisive role in this fight. We need to work together with all the people who are oppressed in this country in order to kind of get what we deserve,” said Tuller.

As the rally wound down, many stayed and waited to hear the results of Desmon’s final hearing. Chants continued, and despite the grim setting, spirits were high. The solidarity between various unions and community activists was strong.

When asked about the future of the movement and Trump’s reign of immigration terror, Naj Ali of SEIU 6 said: “Every kingdom will fall. And every evil will see justice. Whatever corruption and oppression there's been, there will be a day where every soul will come forth and be served what they served to the earth.”

“There are so many people who are starting to understand why they suffer, and are no longer willing to accept it,” said Tuller. “The people are ready.”

#TacomaWA #WA #ImmigrantRights #ICE #Philippines #SEIU #Labor