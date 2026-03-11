Tacoma rallies for International Women’s Day

By Chloe Ovendale and Aife Pasquale

Tacoma, WA – Over 300 people took to the streets on March 8, International Women’s Day, to fight back against women’s oppression. As the crowd marched to the city’s municipal building, they chanted “One struggle, one fight! Immigrant justice, women’s rights!”

Opening and closing the event, speeches and other performances highlighted the struggles of working women, emphasizing oppressed nationality and immigrant women. The event was organized by a coalition of more than 20 organizations.

“I feel like this is one little way that I can help, there’s many other ways that I do throughout my day that I try to help. It’s just really frustrating because there’s just so much that happens every day that you have to keep up on. Especially with ICE, people killing people, putting them in concentration camps,” said Chanel Squally Jensen, an attendee who is an enrolled member of the Puyallup Tribe.

“I am a transgender woman. I stand in solidarity with women everywhere. I stand with queer folk everywhere. With those who are oppressed, everywhere. It’s a fight that never ended, a battle that we are facing today together,” said Adora Day, member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, during speeches at Tollefson Plaza.

After speeches at Tollefson Plaza, the crowd began marching towards Ben Gilbert Park.

“As an LGBTQ member, it affects me, but everybody is affected by this. Whether you are female or not. It’s a systemic issue that affects all of us. I can’t just sit at home and do nothing. I’m here to try and help build the new world now. Build what we want it to look like now,” said Morgana Nighthawk.

“I’m marching to fight for women’s rights, all women; immigrant women, trans women, everyone,” said Erica Garrett, marching from Tollefson Plaza to Ben Gilbert Park. Marchers chanted: “Not the church, not the state! Women will decide our fate!”

After the march reached Ben Gilbert Park and gathered on the street, the community and organizers had more speeches and cultural offerings. Jullia Bobodilla and members of Climate Alliance of the South Sound shared a song honoring missing and murdered indigenous women. Speakers addressed the fight for women’s rights against anti-immigrant terror and against the national oppression of indigenous people. Before the march dispersed, organizers and attendees declared that they would continue to fight for workers, immigrants and women's rights.

