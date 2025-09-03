Tacoma honors 55th Chicano Moratorium anniversary with educational panel and banner drop

By Haze Leviathan

Tacoma, WA – Immigrant justice advocates and organized labor united on August 29 to celebrate Chicano liberation at our local Teamsters Union Hall. After a presentation of Chicano history, a short march was held to unveil a banner with the bilingual message “Stop the deportations!/Alto a las deportaciones!” over Interstate 5.

The event was held by Pierce County Immigration Alliance/La Alianza de Imigracion Condado de Pierce, in collaboration with Freedom Road Socialist Organization. Founded in March 2025, Pierce County Immigration Alliance was created in response to increased attacks on immigrants by ICE in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidential re-election in November 2024.

“I feel as though that the greatest thing that we can do for Chicanos in our community and for immigrants is standing shoulder to shoulder with them and hearing migrant perspectives on what's going on,” said Treveon Parish, an attending community member. “You know, really just going to your local community and safeguarding your community and standing arm in arm with them.”

55 years ago, on August 29, 1970, 30,000 demonstrators marched in East Los Angeles to protest the Vietnam War. The presentation held in celebration of the Chicano Moratorium educated the audience about this event, and talked about the land seizures, Chicano workers’ strikes in the decades leading up to the moratorium, as well as the accomplishments and struggles of Chicano people post-1970.

Armed with knowledge, the crowd then took to the streets with chants such as “Stand up and shut it down! This is a sanctuary town!” “Say it loud and say it clear! Immigrants are welcome here!” and “Power to the people! No one is illegal!” Attendees marched uphill through blackberry bushes to deliver their message to drivers coming home on Interstate 5.

After the event, attendees came away with new knowledge and vigor for fighting against the latest administration’s attacks on immigrants, Chicanos and other groups.

“If you see an ICE agent, make noise. If you see your neighbors taken, don’t let them be taken,” said Moon Gosserand, a general member with Freedom Road Socialist Organization. “These are your neighbors, this is your family. This is your community.”

