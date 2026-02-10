Silverio lives, the struggle continues: Vigil and monument construction honor victims of ICE terror

By Alexandra Westberry

Franklin Park, IL – Community members came together, February 7, in a powerful action to honor the lives stolen by the racist terror of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Over 25 people gathered at Casa DuPage Workers Center in Wheaton, for the collective construction and decoration of three altars for the martyrs Silverio Villegas González, Renee Good, and Alex Pretti.

The event was organized by Casa DuPage Workers Center, with support from ALMAS – Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs, and Latin Chamber of Commerce of DuPage. They acted in response to the national call for demonstrations issued by the Legalization for All Network, marking one month since the murder of Renee Good at the hands of ICE and demanding justice for all those murdered by ICE.

Participants created paper flowers, papel picado (colorful paper with designs cut into it), paintings to keep the martyrs’ memories alive, and symbolism and slogans to represent them and their involvement in the struggle.

The partner of Villegas Gonzalez, Blanca Mora, also attended the event. Through tears, she thanked the assembled participants for their support while her family continues to grieve. Blanca put on Silverio’s favorite music while the altars were constructed.

Later, the crowd moved to Franklin Park, to the location where González was murdered by ICE, for a candlelight vigil. The air was filled with the chants of the mass movement: “El pueblo unido jamás será vencido!” “Silverio vive, la lucha sigue!” “ICE mata!” and of course “Chinga la migra!” The demand was clear and unified: ICE out, end raids and deportations, and send the murderous agents to prison.

“Silverio, Renee, and Alex are alive compañeros! They are alive in our struggle for justice! They remind us to fight and keep fighting until their murderers are in jail!” declared Cristobal Cavazos, executive director of Casa DuPage Workers Center. Cavazos connected the mass struggle now being waged to the cultural traditions of the Day of the Dead, stating “We the living have not forgotten Silverio Villegas Gonzalez, Renee Nicole Good, or Alex Jeffrey Pretti, we remember them, and we carry on their struggle, and in this way, they are resurrected.”

The event demonstrated that collective grief and healing foster a commitment to fight back. As the crowd dispersed, a group photo was taken and participants vowed to work together to cultivate a culture of resistance.

#FranklinParkIL #IL #ImmigrantRights #InJusticeSystem #ReneeGood #AlexPretti