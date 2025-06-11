SEIU leader David Huerta released after labor rallies across the country

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – On Monday, June 9, hundreds of members, officers and supporters from unions across Minnesota came together for a rally at the Minnesota State Capitol demanding the immediate release of SEIU United Service Workers West (SEIU USSW) President David Huerta.

SEIU USSW represents around 45,000 members, including people who work as janitors, security, airport workers and in other property services jobs, which are jobs performed primarily by immigrants. SEIU represents around 2.1 million workers across the U.S., in property services, healthcare, public sector and Starbucks coffeeshops.

Huerta was arrested on Friday, June 6 when he joined with community members in Los Angelos who were protesting a violent and militarized ICE raid in a Home Depot parking lot located in a heavily immigrant neighborhood of LA. During the arrest Huerta received a head injury and was taken to the hospital for immediate care. He was released from jail on Monday, June 9, after being charged with a felony, which can carry up to six years in prison, for “conspiracy to impede an officer.” Huerta was arrested while standing up for rights of immigrants, who make up a significant portion of SEIU’s membership nationally and in Los Angelos.

The Monday Saint Paul rally was called at the last minute over the weekend in response to the violent arrest of Huerta. The main demands were the immediate release of David Huerta, and an end to ICE raids. The rally started with SEIU Local 26 raising the call and was joined into quickly by SEIU Healthcare MN & IA, SEIU Local 284, and the SEIU Minnesota State Council, as well as the Minnesota AFL-CIO.

Members, union staff, elected officers and supporters chanted, “Free David Huerta! End ICE raids!” from the steps of the state capitol. Many unions were represented at the action and the crowd was boisterous.

The national AFL-CIO released a statement before the rallies. In the statement Liz Schuler, president of the AFL-CIO and Secretary Treasurer Fred Redmond said, “The nearly 15 million working people of the AFL-CIO and our affiliated unions demand the immediate release of California Federation of Labor Unions Vice President, and SEIU California and SEIU-USSW President, David Huerta.” Labor rallies were held Monday across the country with the same demands, centered by SEIU and the AFL-CIO.

Huerta was released from jail with a $50,000 bond and a felony charge. Now that he is released, the next demand is that the unjust charges against him be dropped.

