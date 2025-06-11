Seattle labor rallies against ICE, calls for release of David Huerta

By Mathieu Chabaud

Seattle, WA – On June 9, labor organizers and community members from across Seattle rallied in front of the offices of SEIU Local 775 before quickly marching to City Hall. The rally, called by SEIU, demanded the immediate release of David Huerta, the president of SEIU in California. Huerta had been arrested while observing ICE raids in Los Angeles.

About 300 people gathered at City Hall. Rank-and-file members from WFSE 1495, SEIU 925, UAW 4121 were present, along with members of Students for a Democratic Society and Pierce County Immigration Alliance.

Gregory Ramirez, deputy director of SEIU 6, said, “We stand side by side with David in insisting that immigrant rights are workers’ rights.” The crowd rallied with chants of “Hey hey, ho ho, deportations have to go!” as the program ended.

