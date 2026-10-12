Seattle anti-war activists demand the release of President Maduro and First Lady Flores

By Sephora Zoro

Seattle, WA – On October 3, activists from Seattle Against War rallied in solidarity with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores for the Anti-War Action Network’s day of action. Activists canvassed passersby and collected petition signatures demanding the release of the kidnapped leaders.

This is one of many actions to demand “Hands off Venezuela” since President Trump abducted Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores on January 3. Since then, Maduro and Flores have been held prisoner at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on false charges of narcoterrorism. The Trump administration is continuing its collusion with prosecutors by tacking on charges of human rights abuses against Maduro and Flores.

Flores is being tortured in prison. Flores has lost over 25 pounds in jail and is suffering from deteriorating cardiac health. A U.S. District Court judge has denied her request to be released on house arrest to manage her health problems.

The activists demanded an end to U.S. militarism and intervention in Venezuela, chanting, “U.S. Navy, CIA, we don’t want you, go away!”

Seattle Against War member Rae Lee said, “It’s completely upside-down that the United States, a country which bombs and disintegrates people every day, a country that constantly violates international law to serve the interests of its monopoly capitalist class, is able to play world police and kidnap the ruler of another nation.”

#SeattleWA #WA #AntiWarMovement #International #Venezuela #SAW