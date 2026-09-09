San Jose workers march for Labor Day

By Drusie Kazanova

San Jose, CA – On September 7, around 150 workers and their allies gathered at San Jose City Hall for a Labor Day rally and march. Organized by the San Jose May Day Coalition, the theme of the action was “Labor Fights Back,” and the program highlighted local unions that are waging ongoing campaigns and contract negotiations.

Unions represented at the protest included the Santa Clara County Association of County Educators (ACE), Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 265, International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers (IFPTE) Local 21, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Locals 2015, 1021, and 521, and the South Bay Labor Council which represents over 110 different unions.

The program was emceed by Megan Sweet, rank-and-file member of ATU 265, and Riju Krishna, president of ACE.

Jean Cohen, Executive director of the South Bay Labor Council, stated, “Right now in the South Bay, in the Bay Area, in California, billionaires are taking over. And we’re not going to let them, because the blood of the labor movement is organizing.” Cohen continued, “There’s more than enough to pay people a decent wage, to ensure that we have a seat at the table to talk about AI and the future of work.”

“Whether it’s ATU or the Teamsters or the teachers or the nurses,” Cohen continued, “our fight is righteous and our fight is going to be what makes San Jose and Silicon Valley where anybody can live.”

IFPTE Local 21 is in a union coalition with AFSCME Local 101, representing over 4500 San Jose City workers. This coalition has been bargaining with the city since February and working without a contract for over two months. Krista de la Torre of IFPTE Local 21 stated, “When the city doesn’t adequately invest in its workforce, it impacts more than just the workers, it impacts the residents, it impacts the services our entire community depends on.”

De la Torrie continued, “At the bargaining table right now we are fighting for strong AI guardrails that project jobs and ensure human oversight of public services. We’re fighting for sound retirement benefits and protections against privatization and contracting out, because public services should remain public, accountable, and affordable to all of you.”

“A few weeks ago, our coalition of 4500 city workers held a strike authorization vote, and an overwhelming 97% voted yes,” continued de la Torre. “As we continue fighting for a fair contract, we are asking for our community to stand behind us. Because our working conditions are your service conditions, and our fight to protect public jobs is a fight to protect public services.”

Riju Krishna, president of ACE, stated, “We are fighting for more than a paycheck – we are fighting for dignity, for respect, for safe workplaces, and most importantly, the right to raise our families with hope.”

Krishna continued, “When they try to divide us by our jobs, our language, our race, our immigration status, or where we come from, what do we do? We stand closer together, because an injury to one is an injury to all!”

After the program, the crowd marched through the streets of downtown San Jose, holding signs saying, “We support city workers,” “Union strong,” and “Fight for workers’ and immigrants’ rights.” As passing cars honked in solidarity, protesters chanted, “When workers are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!” and “Worker power!”

As the action closed, the emcees encouraged attendees to join the San Jose May Day Coalition to get involved in organizing future labor movement protests.

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