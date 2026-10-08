Rally to support the MN 15 and demand justice for ICE victims brings hundreds into the streets

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – On the afternoon of Saturday, October 3, hundreds of community members rallied in downtown Minneapolis to demand justice for all victims of ICE violence and to drop the charges against anti-ICE protesters.

This action was endorsed by labor unions such as the MN AFL-CIO, SEIU local 26, MFE local 59, SPFE local 28, MNA, and MAPE, among others. This outpouring of support from the labor movement is of the spirit of class struggle in the Twin Cities, and that most of the Minnesota 15 are union members.

The Minnesota 15 are anti-ICE protesters who were arrested and had their homes raided in June of 2026. The federal indictment alleges that the 15 were involved in “conspiracy to impede or injure a federal officer,” and other bogus charges. Despite public outrage in response to the repression of activists, the MN 15 and many others in the state are still facing charges related to community rapid response and constitutional observation practices they undertook during Operation Metro Surge.

There have not been major developments in the case of the MN 15 since their indictment. The indictees have all been limited in communicating with one another, making it difficult to use collective defense strategies often used by groups of people facing political repression at once.

As the rally prepared to march down the Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis Federation of Educators President Marcia Howard pointed out that the MN 15 are far from the only people who stood against ICE during Operation Metro Surge. Howard stated, “They could have got me. Did I stand up for my constitutional rights? Did I observe? Did I stand up for my neighbors? Yes I did and I would do it again.”

Other union and community leaders echoed the importance of solidarity between all people’s movements in the face of repression. Attendees of the protest expressed their intent to continue taking the streets to demand justice for all victims of ICE terror and political repression.

Updates about the case and actions in support of the Minnesota 15 can be found on Instagram @minnesota.15.

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