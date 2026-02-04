Protesters gather on 1-month anniversary of President Maduro’s kidnapping

By staff

Brooklyn, NY — On February 3, dozens of people gathered outside the Metropolitan Detention Center to mark the one-month anniversary since the United States attacked Venezuela and kidnapped President Maduro and First Lady Flores.

The rally was called by the Venezuela Solidarity Network, and several important anti-war organization endorsed and attended, such as Workers World Party, Black Alliance for Peace, Palaver Collective and Brooklyn Against War.

Mumia Abu-Jamal, a current political prisoner, called into the protest via phone to give a speech in solidarity for Maduro and Flores, stating, “An empire attacks a poor, weaker state, and demands the lion’s share of its richest raw material – oil. Why is it not a stick up?”

Members of several organizations gave powerful speeches, urging the crowd to fight for Venezuela, President Maduro and First Lady Flores.

The rally ended with a recorded message by Nicolás Maduro Guerra, President Maduro’s son, who urged the people of the United States to keep fighting and that Venezuelans are fighting with them.

#BrooklynNY #NY #AntiWarMovement #International #Venezuela #Maduro #BAW #VSN #WWP #BAP