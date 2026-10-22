By staff

Orlando, FL – On October 19, over 30 people packed into Bookburn Cafe and Social in Orlando's Milk District to hear FRSO Central Committee member Chrisley Carpio give a detailed report back from her two-week solidarity trip to Korea.

The focus of the Jaju Solidarity Delegation to Korea, and of the subsequent North American speaking tour, was “U.S. out of Korea.” Participants at the event were eager to hear about the well-organized, high level of resistance by the people of Korea against U.S. military occupation.

Much of the presentation focused on the pattern of violence, exploitation, abuse and environmental degradation that the U.S. military has imposed on the people of Korea.

“Koreans are not just sitting back and allowing the U.S. to dominate their communities, their environment, and their daily lives. They are fighting back! There is an active and vibrant resistance movement that is fighting for peace, sovereignty, reunification and national liberation from the U.S.,” Carpio told the crowd.

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