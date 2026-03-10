Orlando International Women's Day trivia night raises funds for immigrants

By staff

Orlando, FL – On Saturday, March 7, community members from across the Orlando area gathered at The Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar for an International Women's Day Trivia Night and Fundraiser hosted by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

Trivia questions centered around socialist and revolutionary women, as well as women's accomplishments throughout history.

“We stand for undocumented women against ICE terror just as we stand for women across the globe against U.S. imperialism,” said FRSO member and trivia host Cassia Laham. “Especially now as the Trump regime insists on targeting immigrant communities in the U.S. and raining bombs down on the women and girls of Iran. We resist the monopoly capitalist class oppressing women here and abroad.”

The event raised funds for the Minnesota Immigrants Rights Action Committee (MIRAC), which has been on the front lines of the resistance movement against ICE terror in Minnesota.

