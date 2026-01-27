NYC teacher unionists lead anti-ICE Actions in solidarity with Minneapolis

By staff

New York, NY – The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) led a Midtown Manhattan rally and march of thousands through the bitter cold in solidarity with the people of Minneapolis, January 23. Many major local labor unions endorsed and attended the action, as well as many other progressive organizations.

The murder of Renee Nicole Good by a federal agent sparked a chain of events that included the raiding of a school by ICE, the subsequent closing of local schools, and the unequivocal condemnation of Trump’s attacks on immigrants by many Minneapolis unions, including the Minneapolis Federation of Educators (MFE).

Due to rank-and-file pressure, the UFT also condemned the attacks, and planned a rally and march for January 23, the same day that many unions and other organizations in Minneapolis planned to disrupt business as usual by refusing to work, shop, or go to school.

UFT members wore black to work that day, and many schools and other groups developed contingents to attend the rally together, and took time out of the workday to make signs and take pictures together showing their solidarity with Minneapolis.

The MORE Caucus (Movement of Rank and File Educators), the main progressive reform caucus within the UFT, also organized a contingent, largely made up of members who do immigrant rights work and Palestine solidarity work within the schools and within their union.

Militant teacher unionists marched and chanted “Money for jobs and education, not for war and deportation!” and “La migra, la policía, la misma porquería!”

The actions of teachers and students ranged far and wide throughout the boroughs of NYC. NYU students led by NYU Students for a Democratic Society led a walk out in solidarity.

In Brooklyn, MORE Caucus teachers in collaboration with parents of immigrant students organized a multi-school “Children’s March”, which was attended by elementary school students, teachers and the parent communities of schools in the Flatbush/Kensington area. Featured at the action were anti-ICE opinion statements written by impacted students and parents, and speeches from teachers who connected the fight against ICE with the labor movement.

Beth McCune, one of the organizers of the Children’s March and a member of the MORE Caucus said, “Seeing this neighborhood action come together so successfully on such short notice was powerful because it shows us that educators, parents and our surrounding community are united in our desire to keep immigrants safe. We must continue to work together to hold the DOE and our city accountable with tangible measures that make it possible for families and children to attend school without fear.”

