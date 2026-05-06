NYC protest marks 4th month since Maduro’s kidnapping

By staff

Brooklyn, NY – On the afternoon of May 3, a dozen protesters gathered outside of the Metropolitan Denton Center, to mark the fourth month that President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores have been detained in the federal walls.

Every month, anti-war and international solidarity activists gather in front of the detention center to demand the freedom of Maduro and Flores.

Barbara Fagundes of Brooklyn Against War asked, “President Maduro, can you hear us?” as reports say that the imprisoned Venezuelan dignitaries have heard the chants in the past months. Fagundes continued, “The operation cost American taxpayers billions of dollars, involving airstrikes and extraction, shocking the world, raising questions about sovereignty, justice and power.”

This month, two important figures spoke, Charles and Inez Barron, two former New York governmental figures and longtime civil rights activists. Each of their speeches highlighted the injustice of imprisoning Maduro and Flores, and they echoed the demands to see them free.

Protest organizers are awaiting news about the next hearing, which will be held in the next 60 days. They are committed to showing up and demanding freedom for Maduro and Flores!

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