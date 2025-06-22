NYC honors radical legacy of Juneteenth with anti-ICE protest

By staff

New York, NY – On Thursday June 19, close to 50 New Yorkers assembled to honor the radical legacy of Juneteenth by protesting ICE presence in their city and state. The protest was organized by Equality for Flatbush, a Brooklyn-based organization which focuses on issues facing oppressed people in the Flatbush community.

The protesters gathered outside of 26 Federal Plaza, the location of ICE headquarters in Lower Manhattan. They chanted “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here!” and “How do you spell racist? I, C, E!”

Aside from being led by Equality for Flatbush, other New York based organizations were present, including members from Queer Liberation March, Justice Committee, and the New York Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. Additionally, members of Palestine solidarity organizations were present, and led chants of “From the river to the sea, all our people will be free!”

Speakers emphasized the interconnectedness between the struggles for Black liberation, for an end to ICE terror, for queer liberation, and for a free Palestine. All the while the common thread of honoring Juneteenth was woven throughout.

The Juneteenth protest was one of multiple events that took place across the city, ranging from social events and celebrations to protests.

