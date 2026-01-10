New Yorkers protest ICE murder of Renee Good

By staff

New York, NY – On the evening of January 8, over 2000 people gathered in Foley Square, across the street from the ICE headquarters in New York City, to protest the murder of Renee Good at the hands of ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

The protest was called by the New York Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NYAARPR), who just launched the ICE Out! FEDS Out! Campaign. It was endorsed by NYC Ice Watch, Nodutdol for Korean Community Development, Brooklyn Against War, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, and NYU Students for a Democratic Society.

Forces gathered early and the protest began with chants like “Chinga la migra” and “Donald Trump you stupid clown, we don’t want ICE in this town!”

Daniel Koh of NYAARPR led the rally and told the crowd, “Whether from gunshot wounds or the denial of care, those ICE agents murdered Renee Good! Then had the audacity to lie. It didn’t matter that there are dozens of videos. Kristi Noem called her a domestic terrorist. JD Vance and Donald Trump blamed her for her own murder, in complete contradiction to the video evidence. And the news has done what they usually do, implying that the facts are contested and platforming the lies of people like them!”

The crowd continued to chant and echoes of “Fuck ICE” could be heard throughout Foley Square.

Michela Martinazzi of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization said, “So to Trump, Noem, ICE and everyone in this administration – you are nothing but the dirt beneath our shoes. You will be dust in the pages of history, because the people will win!”

Shivani Ishwar from the New York Alliance closed out the rally with, “But the police, the feds, they won’t give us what we want just because we ask. We need to raise our voices! We need to be loud! We need to fight! So if you’re ready to keep this fight going, to keep building real people power, it’s time to get organized!”

The massive crowd of people marched towards the Department of Homeland Security to protest the further shootings that occurred in Portland earlier that day. The protest ended at Washington Square Park where plans to continue a campaign to get ICE Out! FEDS Out! out of New York City was re-affirmed.

#NewYorkNY #NY #ImmigrantRights #ICE #InJusticeSystem #NYAARPR #ReneeGood #KillerCops #KillerICE #SDS #Nodutdol #NYCICEWatch