New York City Demands U.S. Out of Korea

By staff

New York, NY- On August 15, 100 New Yorkers gathered in Herald Square, joining protesters around the country to demand U.S. out of Korea. The rally was part of a National Day of Action organized by Nodutdol, an organization of Koreans in the U.S. fighting for the national liberation and reunification of Korea.

The date marked the 80th anniversary of Korean liberation from the Japanese in World War II and the eve of the U.S, and the Republic of Korea’s (ROK) annual joint military exercises, Ulchi Freedom Shield. Speakers from Nodutdol condemned the war games, discussing how the U.S.’s excessive military presence and tight control of the ROK’s military amounts to another occupation.

Other speakers included representatives from City Workers for Palestine and Anakbayan Queens, as well as an organizer from South Korea. In her speech, the representative from South Korea spoke of the struggle for reunification of the peninsula and the importance of the anti-Imperialist movement within the United States, saying, “The people of South Korea stand shoulder to shoulder with you all and will continue our resolute struggle. Long live the unity and struggle of the peoples of the world!”

Chanting in English and Korean, the crowd marched south to Madison Square Park, where organizers closed the rally in a militant tone. They reminded the protesters that it was not enough to protest for a single day, but that only through organization and struggle can imperialism be overthrown and liberation achieved once and for all.

