New Orleans nurses demand ‘Stop funding ICE’

By staff

New Orleans, LA – On January 26, nurses and community members gathered in freezing temperatures outside of Senator Bill Cassidy’s office. They demanded that he vote against increasing funding for ICE in a spending bill that is up for consideration in the Senate.

The event began with a moment of silence for Alex Pretti. A delegation of nurses and community members then entered the building. To find Cassidy's office on the second floor, they had to make their way through an unmarked, pitch-dark hallway.

“Nothing on the wall, no lights,” said Michael Robertshaw, a former nurse at University Medical Center, fired for organizing with National Nurses United.

The office was vacant, but participants made their presence known by taking pictures and videos. Signs at the event read “ICE not welcome here!” and “Will crush ICE for our patients.”

