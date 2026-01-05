Message from Venezuelan Foreign Affairs: Mobilize for actions to free President Maduro!

By staff

Caracas, Venezuela – Nearly 1000 people from over 70 countries attended a videoconference with the Ministry of Popular Power and Foreign Affairs of Venezuela in the morning of January 5. A continuation of the Assembly of the Peoples of Our America for Peace and Sovereignty that met in Caracas on December 9 and 10, participants expressed their solidarity with Venezuela in the face of the brutal military aggression of the United States and the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

The assembly heard first from Blanca Eekout, director of the Instituto Simón Bolívar for Peace and Solidarity Among Peoples (ISB). Eekout said the reasons for the attack on Venezuela and the targeting of President Maduro were to steal the oil that belongs to the people and because Maduro is not a banker or business owner but a worker from the streets of Caracas.

“The resources in the ground belong to the people of Venezuela, not the elites of the foreign corporations. You will not steal one ounce of our oil!” Eekout declared, adding, “We will defeat this imperialism that is in decline and only knows war and genocide!”

After honoring the 80 victims of Trump’s bombing of the capital of Caracas and the states of Aragua, La Guaira, and Miranda, Eekout delivered a message to the international activists: mobilize actions to demand “Free President Maduro and Cilia Flores!”

The call to continue actions in these streets comes as cities all over Venezuela mobilized to defend their democratically-elected President Maduro and their Bolivarian Revolution. Close to 100 cities in the U.S. held actions to demand an end to the U.S. war on Venezuela and the return of President Maduro and his wife.

On the morning of January 5 in New York City, many organizations, including Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) , Anti War Action Network (AWAN), Workers World Party (WWP), United National AntiWar Coalition and many other organizations, gathered outside the court building for the arraignment of President Maduro.

