Illinois Amazon drivers on strike against union busting

By Eliza Schultz

Skokie, IL – Amazon workers are striking the Skokie delivery center known as DIL7, because of the company’s union-busting tactics which violate federal laws. The drivers have faced Amazon’s unfair labor practices, a response to the workers’ efforts to organize with Teamsters Local 705.

Wearing matching t-shirts and holding signs calling for “Fair pay and safe jobs,” dozens of striking Amazon drivers set up picket lines at each entrance to the facility. Chants included “Jeff Bezos you can’t hide, we can see your greedy side!” and a favorite among the drivers “Amazon Prime – white collar crime!”

“We’re making our presence known, we’re making history right now, this is only the second time this has ever happened,” said Amazon driver Luke Cianciotto, referring the strike of Amazon drivers in Palmdale, California last year. “We’re holding Amazon accountable for all the crimes that they commit, everywhere from illegally terminating our contract to just robbing people in every one of their paychecks.”

The Amazon drivers had been employed by Four Star Express Delivery, part of Amazon’s “Delivery Service Partner” subcontracting program, which Amazon uses to keep workers divided and to dodge responsibility. After the effort of the drivers to organize with the Teamsters for better pay and working conditions, Amazon brought in a team of union-busting consultants and ultimately closed down the delivery service partner, an illegal act of retaliation for union activity. The drivers are demanding Amazon recognize the union and bargain a decent contract.

“We’re out here, we’re making things happen, we’re building a community and we’re standing up for what’s right. That’s the only way that history has ever been made,” said Cianciotto, calling on other workers to join the movement.

