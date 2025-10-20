Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers march against Trump

By staff

New York, NY – On October 18, hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers gathered in Times Square to protest the Trump administration. The “No Kings” protest took up dozens of city blocks on two streets, making it one of the largest protests in NYC history.

Protesters brought signs condemning the Trump administration, ICE, the National Guard, and Andrew Cuomo. Many protesters wore costumes mocking Trump and other figures in his administration. Several wore frog costumes, stemming from a video of a protester in a frog costume having their breathing hole pepper sprayed by an ICE agent.

The New York Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NYAARPR) led a contingent with other organizations including the NYU and Columbia Students for a Democratic Society and Freedom Road Socialist Organization. The contingent prepared for a “Day After Boots on the Ground” protest at the Trump Tower by handing out over 2000 fliers. The protest will oppose the planned occupation of NYC by the National Guard.

Daniel Koh from NYAARPR led chants for over a thousand people. People were riled up by chants like “One – we are the people, two – we won’t stop fighting, three – hands off our cities now now now now!” and “NYC’s not licking boots, no to Trump, no to Troops” The contingent was led by two banners. One banner from NYAARPR read “No troops, no Trump” The other banner by SDS read “Student power”

The energy was high as the march continued onward for over 30 blocks. Once the rally reached 14th Street, protesters dispersed. Daniel Koh ended the contingent by calling on protesters to not stop at these rallies, but to get organized and take action. The contingent dispersed after calling on protesters to be ready to fight back against the National Guard when boots hit the ground.

