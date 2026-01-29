Green Bay, WI: Thousands march against ICE execution of Alex Pretti

By Dane Snudden

Green Bay, WI – On Sunday, January 26, over 1500 people took to the streets of Green Bay to march in protest of the execution of Alex Pretti and the ICE occupation of Minneapolis. Despite freezing temperatures and bitter winds, Green Bay residents showed up en masse.

On January 24, Alex Pretti was beaten and murdered by ICE agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Video evidence has spread throughout the country, sparking widespread protest and calls for justice.

Pretti was previously a Green Bay resident and graduate of Preble High School. The anger and grief of the community he was once a part of was felt deeply. We saw this in the largest crowd turnout in months, where a sidewalk march became a march shutting down whole streets.

This event was organized by the Green Bay Anti-War Committee (GBAC) with many community organizations coming in attendance and solidarity.

Before the march, GBAC member Daniel Castillo spoke to the crowd, “He was not a domestic terrorist, he was not an assassin, he was not trying to massacre law enforcement. He was defending his community from a federal agency that has run rampant throughout Minneapolis and is responsible for the extrajudicial killing of Renee Good.”

After speeches, protesters took to the streets. The Green Bay Police Department tried their best to stop this march, attempting to block off roads and intervening with the organizers, but the people carried the march on undeterred. Chants like “ICE out now” echoed through the streets of Green Bay, in what was clearly the largest demonstration against the Trump agenda in years.

