FL union members rally in Seminole to demand justice for Alex Pretti

By staff

Seminole, FL – On the morning of January 29, around 20 union members and community supporters rallied outside of Representative Anna Paulina Luna’s office in Seminole, Florida. The Florida AFL-CIO organized the event to demand justice and accountability for Alex Pretti, a Veterans Administration nurse and American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) union member who was murdered by Border Patrol in Minneapolis.

Carol White, the legislative political coordinator for AFGE Local 547, began the event by leading a moment of silence in honor of the memory of Alex Pretti. “AFGE calls for a full and transparent investigation into Alex’s killing, led by an independent third party. We also call for bipartisan Congressional oversight to uncover the truth, ensure accountability, and begin repairing the damage in public trust,” White shared.

The AFGE was joined by speakers from the Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association (PCTA) and National Nurses United (NNU). Also in attendance were union members from the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) and the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA-CWA).

“Due process does not involve any government agency shooting people on the street who are practicing their civil rights,” said PCTA president Lee Bryant.

Standing outside Representative Luna’s office, the crowd chanted “Hey, Rep. Luna, read the room! Hey, Rep. Luna, shame on you!”

Serving Florida’s 13th Congressional District, Representative Luna has been a strong supporter of ICE and regularly stands in opposition to the movement for immigrants’ rights.

“I demand that Representative Luna use our tax dollars to fund healthcare and not ICE,” said Karena Jimenez, a registered nurse and member of National Nurses United.

The Tampa Bay Area isn’t slowing down anytime soon and will continue to demand justice for Alex Pretti and all victims of ICE violence this Friday night outside of the VA hospitals in Tampa and Saint Petersburg.

