Emergency rally in Orlando denounces Trump’s attacks on Venezuela

By staff

Orlando, FL – On Friday, September 13, 20 activists held an emergency rally outside the Federal Courthouse in downtown Orlando to denounce the recent U.S. military attacks, and any future aggression, against Venezuela.

The rally was organized by FRSO Orlando and co-sponsored by Orlando DSA, University of Central Florida Students for a Democratic Society, Orlando for Peace, and several other organizations.

The event was in response to Donald Trump’s dangerous military escalations against Venezuela, including the deployment of U.S. warships into the Caribbean and a recent military strike against a Venezuelan boat that killed all eleven Venezuelan civilians on board. Trump’s government has also put a $50 million reward for the capture of the democratically-elected president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro.

“The people of Venezuela are not our enemies, and the nation of Venezuela is not our enemy,” said Grisha Glozman, an organizer with UCF SDS. “Our real enemy is the multi-billion and trillion dollar corporations funding and supporting this administration!”

The U.S. military escalation in the region is part of a greater strategy of regime change in Venezuela, which the United States has attempted to conduct for over ten years now. The United States views the Bolivarian Revolution in Venezuela as a threat to its economic and military goals for the region. In a tale as old as time, the United States is attempting to topple a government that has nationalized its resources and rejected U.S. hegemony in the region.

Protesters chanted “Hands off Venezuela,” and held signs that read, “No blood for oil,” and “We stand with the Bolivarian Revolution!” Passing cars honked in support, some with fists in the air, as speakers addressed the crowd.

“You see, the same people that are telling us that we can’t have decent jobs, housing, healthcare and clean water here in the U.S are the same ones pushing for this war of domination and exploitation against Venezuela,” protester Conor Munro explained to the crowd. “So, in the final analysis, the people of Venezuela and us, we have a common enemy: U.S. imperialism. And the best way to oppose imperialism is through international solidarity. They say Orlando is an international city, well it’s time for some international solidarity!”

The event ended with activists agreeing to rally again should the United States commit any more acts of military aggression against Venezuela.

#OrlandoFL #FL #International #Venezuela #AntiWarMovement #Featured