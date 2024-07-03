Detroit Anti-War Committee announces divest from Israel campaign with banner drop

By Owen Frassetto

Detroit, MI – On Sunday, June 30, The recently formed Detroit Anti-War Committee (DAWC) announced their campaign to divest the city of Detroit from Israel, with a banner drop over a city highway.

DAWC is demanding that the Detroit city council withdraw any funds granted to or invested in companies which do business with the apartheid state. Additionally, DAWC is demanding that the Detroit Police Department be banned from any future training with the Israeli military or police.

DAWC member Luis Rivera commented on the importance of the Committee’s demands. “Financial investments should reflect our ethical values. Divesting from Israel aligns Detroit’s investments with our city’s commitment to justice, peace and human rights,” said Rivera. “It's a powerful statement that Detroit stands against apartheid and in support of Palestinian freedom.”

The new anti-war committee did a banner drop to announce and popularize its campaign. The group is growing bigger as it prepares to take on the city council and Detroit police.

DAWC holds regular bi-weekly meetings, which are open to the public and announced on their Instagram, @detroitantiwar.

#DetroitMI #MI #AntiWarMovement #International #MiddleEast #Palestine #DAWC #divestment #Featured