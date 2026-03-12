Denver celebrates International Women's Day with rally

By staff

Denver, CO – On Sunday, March 8, International Women’s Day, over 200 people gathered at the Colorado State Capitol for a rally and march to celebrate the ongoing struggle for women's liberation.

The event comes in the midst of increased ICE presence, U.S.-Israeli military operations in Iran, the U.S. blockade of Cuba, and U.S. military interventions in Venezuela and elsewhere.

“Women’s oppression under capitalism takes on many forms, but across the world we are seeing women's struggles of resistance,” said Katherine Draken of FRSO, “We see the women of Gaza fighting back against a U.S.-funded genocide. We see the women of Venezuela bravely standing up to U.S. imperialism to defend the Bolivarian Revolution even as Maduro and First Lady Flores were abducted. We see the women of Cuba fighting back against a U.S. embargo and blockades. We see the women of Iran fighting back against U.S. warmongering after the U.S. bombed a girl’s school and slaughtered 168 children.”

Close to 70,000 people are currently held in ICE detention centers, and ICE is no longer required to report gender-based demographics. Multiple complaints filed with various human rights organizations have alleged sexual violence and torture against women at these facilities.

“We will stop at nothing until we get justice for our sisters and siblings. When ICE comes into our streets, we will stand with immigrant women and say, ‘No more ICE!,’” said Kacey Hicks of SDS.

ICE policy states that “ICE should not detain, arrest, or take into custody for an administrative violation of the immigration laws individuals known to be pregnant, postpartum, or nursing” except in exceptional circumstances, but this policy is routinely ignored.

A march through downtown Denver came after the initial round of speakers, the voices of the protesters ringing out down the 16th Street Mall, in front of the Federal Courthouse, and outside the Customs House. Chants about women’s liberation, trans liberation, Palestinian liberation, and an end to the war in Iran echoed off the concrete and glass.

The final speaker of the rally, Z Williams of Bread and Roses Legal Center, stated, “It's time we unite now. Join one of the organizations here, join a consolidated organized struggle and fight for your neighbors, fight for your siblings, and fight for yourselves!”

Members of over a dozen organizations, including Aurora Unidos CSO, Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), the US Palestinian Community Network, Denver Anti-War Action, and the Denver Aurora Community Action Committee came together for this event.

#DenverCO #CO #InternationalWomensDay #WomensMovement #ImmigrantRights