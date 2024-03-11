Denver celebrates International Women’s Day by standing with the women of Palestine

By Solveig Swain

Denver, CO – On the evening of March 9, the Colorado Palestine Coalition (CPC) kicked off an event focused on highlighting Palestinian women for International Women’s Day. The action drew over 250 attendees who gathered to listen to a powerful lineup comprised entirely of Palestinian speakers. After an hour and a half, the event concluded with an emotional speech from longtime Palestinian organizer Reema Wahdan, who brought every Palestinian woman in the audience on stage.

Speakers touched on a wide range of topics, including current statistics about the genocide being carried out by Israel, personal stories, reproductive health struggles in Gaza, and the increased struggles for Palestinian women with disabilities. The event brought the international character of the holiday to the forefront of the crowd’s minds.

Speaker Meera Alul perfectly encapsulated the character of the event, saying, “For the woman who set herself on fire in December, months before Aaron Bushnell engaged in the same extreme protest. Only she remains nameless and forgotten – we don't even know if she’s alive today. For Bisan when she has to begin every video by assuring us that she is still alive. For Lama who at nine years old wears her press vest as a journalist covering Israel’s genocide. We are standing here today for all women in Palestine and for all the women and girls affected by this genocide here and abroad.”

From Denver to Palestine, it is clear that the masses of people stand with Palestinian women in their struggle against genocide and occupation. Five months into the escalation of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, energetic organizers with the CPC have made it clear that they will keep fighting until there is a free Palestine.

#DenverCO #CO #AntiWarMovement #International #MiddleEast #Palestine #WomensMovement #InternationalWomensDay #COPalestineCoalition #DenverAWC