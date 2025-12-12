“China Changes Everything” book launch draws crowd in Manhattan

By staff

New York, NY – On the evening of December 6, the Manhattan office of Workers World buzzed with activists, writers and community members gathered to celebrate the launch of China Changes Everything, a new anthology produced by Friends of Socialist China (FOSC).

Edited and compiled by FOSC, China Changes Everything offers a sweeping, politically grounded portrait of China’s socialist project. With chapters covering topics from green energy transitions and universal healthcare initiatives to high-speed rail networks stitching together rural and urban communities, the book documents China’s model for development.

Speakers at the launch included a number of contributing authors who gave talks about their chapters’ focus and offered insights on both China’s achievements. FRSO leader Mick Kelly, whose chapter is titled “An Analysis of the Escalating U.S. Threats Toward China,” spoke to Washington’s military encirclement and the motives behind Trump’s tariff war.

Syd Loving, who contributed the chapter, “Reflections on How China is Building Socialism,” emphasized the on-the-ground changes behind China’s model. Loving stated, “With lifting 800 million people out of extreme poverty, we are seeing the construction of a society where serving the people is real, and that takes priority over chasing the highest profits. In the U.S., the development that exists is for the few, not for the many. In China, development that leaves people behind is seen as a failure.”

Loving continued, “There are two visions for the future. For the U.S., the vision is more division, more greed and more wars. What’s happening in China and the relationships being built with the rest of the world show that the vision is actually more equality and more peace.”

Speakers expressed that the book arrives at a pivotal moment. One attendee, a longtime anti-war organizer, said, “China is a hot topic, sometimes misunderstood, sometimes feared. The U.S. is ramping up Cold War-style propaganda every day. This book is only going to become more important– it features actual experts and cuts through the noise.”

China Changes Everything can be purchased through this form.

