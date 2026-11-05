By Jared Hamil

Los Angeles, CA – California state workers took to the streets, October 21, over stalled negotiations and the employers’ failure to bargain in good faith, as members of SEIU 1000 launched their first-ever unfair practice strike. The union represents 100,000 workers across the state. From Los Angeles to Sacramento, workers in all public departments walked out of their jobs to fight for a decent contract.

“As a state worker and a proud union member, I believe in the power of standing together,” said Julie Regalado, a rank-and-file SEIU 1000 member. “When one union is fighting for fairness, we should all stand in solidarity and support one another. We are fighting for better pay and telework that works and better health care benefits.”

Workers are fighting for better working conditions and salary increases and have been in negotiations for months. Their contract expired as of June 30 of this year. Workers in California have some of the highest costs of living in the country. With inflation rates in California higher than the national average, the union is asking for a 20% salary increase over three years.

The state demanded no increases in wages. Since the COVID epidemic, many state workers have been using telework to perform their duties and job functions. As of July 1, Governor Gavin Newsom arbitrarily sent all workers back into the office. Though it has been proven that workers perform better using telework and that costs are reduced, the state demanded a return to the office. Many offices do not have parking lots and require employees to pay for parking, without access to public transit. Union negotiators are demanding a smart telework program based on job duties and functions.

In the morning of October 21, hundreds of purple SEIU shirts lined the streets of downtown Los Angeles. Workers chanted, “Who we are! The mighty mighty union!“ and “What do we want? A fair contract! When do we want it? Now!“

“I knew that crossing the picket line is never a good thing and, in fact, a betrayal,” says Sol Marquez, a member of SEIU 1000 and Freedom Road Socialist Organization. “I’m so proud to have participated in my first adult-aged strike. My coworkers who did join and I always had a strong bond, and this brought us even closer.”

Though workers returned to the office the next day, the fight is not over. The union has filed several unfair labor practice complaints against the state. The struggle continues for state workers.

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