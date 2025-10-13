Brulin Teamsters hold the picket line during day 8 strike rally

By staff

Indianapolis, IN — On October 9, striking Teamsters at Brulin Holding Company marked the eighth day of their unfair labor practice strike with a defiant rally outside the company’s Indianapolis facility.

Workers, fellow union members and community supporters filled the picket line with chants of “Hey hey, ho ho, Brulin’s greed has got to go!” and “Hey Nelly, hear our call – stop breaking federal law!” The latter was directed at Brulin’s head of human resources.

“I don’t know when this is going to end,” said Mark Caldwell, a Brulin Teamster who addressed the crowd. “All I know is that if you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.”

Brulin is a chemical manufacturer responsible for cleaning products used in most Kroger grocery stores in the area. During the pandemic, they saw massive profits as their workers labored to meet increased demand. But even as tens of millions of dollars in revenue flowed in, the workers did not have a raise in four years.

Teamsters Local 135 called an unfair labor practice strike at Brulin after the company broke the law at the bargaining table. Management put forward insulting counterproposals to the union’s demand for substantial raises, calling it their “last, best and final offer.” Further illegal conduct demonstrated their refusal to bargain in good faith, which led Local 135 to file an unfair labor practice, or ULP, with the National Labor Relations Board. Brulin Teamsters then voted unanimously to authorize a strike.

Despite management’s efforts to bring in replacement workers, the 12 Brulin Teamsters remain united and determined to win a fair contract. Not a single member has crossed the picket line. Everyone spends six to eight hours picketing the company’s three entrances, Monday through Saturday. Brulin is not open on Sundays.

“Brulin broke federal labor law,” said Teamsters Local 135 President Dustin Roach. “These workers are out on an unfair labor practice strike because the company refused to bargain in good faith. This could be over today if Brulin would just come back to the table and respect its workers.”

The rally drew strong community and political support, with Indiana State Representative Mitch Gore and Indianapolis City-County Councilor Jesse Brown joining the line to stand with workers. Both gave fiery speeches denouncing Brulin’s refusal to bargain in good faith and praising the courage of the striking workers.

Brulin workers continue to hold the line at 2920 Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue, calling for fair pay, respect and an end to the company’s illegal conduct at the bargaining table.

Teamsters Local 135 invites supporters in other unions and the community to show their support on the picket line, Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

#IndianapolisIN #IN #Labor #Teamsters #Strike #IBT135