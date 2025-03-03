Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants ratify industry-leading contract

By staff

Seattle, WA – Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), voted to ratify a new contract, February 28. The industry-leading three-year agreement provides an immediate, double digit wage increase for the 7000 flight attendants, boarding pay and retroactive pay.

The major agreement also sets a new standard for the industry with a boarding pay worth more than other mainline carriers, as well as an increase in pay for trip reassignment, extended reserve shifts, and for flights delayed into a day off.

The new contract includes immediate pay increases with 18.6 to 28.3% day-of-signing increase to the pay scale, 25 months of retro pay, and two additional raises locked in over the life of the contract.

“This contract will immediately and significantly improve the lives of Alaska flight attendants,” said Jeffrey Peterson, AFA president at Alaska Airlines. “Alaska flight attendants’ solidarity pushed management to recognize our critical role to the safety and success of this airline. This contract also raises the foundation for the new joint Alaska-Hawaiian negotiations following the merger.”

The contract was ratified with 95% voting for the agreement of the 91% participating.

“Flight attendants are on the front lines every single day interacting with passengers and ensuring the safety of everyone onboard,” said Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, representing over 55,000 flight attendants at 20 airlines. “As all eyes have turned to the essential work of flight attendants, this industry-leading contract not only provides Alaska flight attendants with what they’ve earned, but it reinforces the contract standards for all flight attendants across the industry.”

