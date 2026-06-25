Win against FBI repression as Isavela López’s felony charges dropped to one misdemeanor

By Mira Altobell-Resendez

Minneapolis, MN – On June 23, local activist and artist Isavela López walked out of the Minneapolis federal courthouse smiling after the conclusion of her year-long battle against bogus felony charges pushed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in an act of political repression.

López was charged with four felonies, including assaulting a federal officer, after her participation in a protest against a federal action on June 3, 2025 when ICE, FBI and other agents raided a restaurant in the Latino immigrant business corridor in the center of Minneapolis.

There was no evidence of López initiating direct physical contact with any of the agents on the scene; however, there were multiple videos showing agents brutalizing López during the incident. Later that week, FBI agents abducted López, holding her in jail for several days, during which she was informed of the felony charges that could have had her sentenced to eight years in prison for a crime she did not commit.

Over the course of the following year, the U.S. Attorney postponed López’s trial multiple times due to this lack of evidence, keeping López in an unnecessary state of stressful uncertainty while the Twin Cities remained under attack by the same federal immigration enforcement she resisted. The fight to drop the charges further united the movements for immigrant rights, for indigenous sovereignty, and against political repression. This is a clear example of how the Trump administration’s attacks on oppressed people and the right to protest continually backfire, bringing progressive forces even closer, rather than destroying our organizing momentum.

The movement to drop the charges against López has ended in victory, with the prosecutors offering a plea deal to bring the sentence down to that of a single misdemeanor charge of impeding a federal investigation. López has accepted this deal and will not spend a single day in prison. Her passport, which was confiscated a year ago, has been returned to her, as she is no longer on probation, and there will be no fines beyond the $25 fee she was able to pay right away.

This tremendous victory comes just one week after the indictments of 15 other anti-ICE protesters in the Twin Cities. They now face felonies for their alleged involvement in the mass resistance against Operation Metro Surge. The favorable outcome of López’s case lends renewed optimism to the battle against racist and political repression. Although most of these campaigns are fought with great difficulty, activist organizations and community members in Minnesota and beyond are well-equipped with experience and fervor to keep up the fight for justice.

#MinneapolisMN #MN #ImmigrantRights #InJusticeSystem #FBI #PoliticalRepression