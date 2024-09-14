WFSE Local 1488 workers at University of Washington rally, picket for a strong contract

By staff

Seattle, WA – On Tuesday, September 10, over 100 members of WFSE Local 1488 walked out ahead of their current contract expiring in a few weeks. The union, representing food service, custodial, maintenance and other workers at the University of Washington, has been bargaining since the beginning of June for a strong contract, with university administration stalling.

Workers rallied in front of the administration building on Red Square, as well as at a picket line in front of the University of Washington Medical Center. The walkouts at the University of Washington were part of a larger, coordinated walkout by WFSE members across the state of Washington, with thousands walking out in total.

At the University of Washington, administrators have continued to push a contract proposal that limits raises to 1% to 2% over the next several years, while reducing overtime pay. In past bargaining sessions, management has also tried to weaken the union by limiting union activities to undefined “nonwork areas” and requiring stewards to notify management if they come to these nonwork areas.

During the rally, workers raised their anger over these proposals. A member of the bargaining team, referring to the 1% cost of living adjustment (COLA), said, “As of right now, the University of Washington is offering milk. That’s not a cost of living adjustment. That’s milk.” He stressed the need to continue to organize for a strong union: “Our power is with you – talk to your coworker.”

The president of the AFL-CIO, Liz Shuler, was also in attendance, and pointed to the SEIU and UAW members in the crowd, stating, “We have WFSE, we have SEIU, we have UAW, we have other unions here too, we’re stronger together. The scariest thing to a boss like that is a unified labor movement.”

At the picket line, Amanda Boone, a contact center representative and member of SEIU Local 925 at UW, said of the management proposal, “It’s nothing, if you look at the economy. It’s an insult.” She continued, “We deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, it’s ultimately their responsibility.”

After rallying, workers marched into Gerberding Hall and up to the third floor, where the office of the president is located. Paula Lukaszek, the president of the local, explained briefly the context of the bargaining, “That low COLA two years ago – that put people 8% behind. Now what you’re offering is 2% this year, and 1% next year. How does that catch up?”

The stories of workers testified to this. One worker said, “I want to be able to start a family. I want to be able to buy a home, only you can give me that. If you can’t, I will take my labor to someone else who can.”

Mathieu Chabaud, a student worker, stated, “in two weeks, you have 10,000 students moving in. I work as a resident adviser, I see all the problems. You have moldy showers, you have broken toilets, you have human feces in front of buildings. If these people don’t work, you’re going to have a lot of angry phone calls from parents during move-in, saying, ‘How is my kid supposed to live here?’”

Another worker, in the regulated materials group, said “We worked right through the pandemic, with no vaccine. Employees used to be able to give discounts to their children, so they could attend the university. That’s long gone – the greed is just sickening.”

A janitor in the University of Washington dorms said, “I have three kids and a wife, I have to do everything they say, or I lose my job right now – we need some money.”

Carson Ivins summed it up: “We can’t live on kudos and attaboys. Put it on the check.”

