Washington activists rally at JBLM military base, demand justice for Jennifer Laude

By Talison Crosby

Lakewood, WA – On October 12, approximately 60 activists gathered outside the Lakewood Pierce County Library in remembrance of Jennifer Laude. Laude was a Filipino trans woman who was killed by U.S. Marine Joseph Pemberton in Olongapo City, Philippines on October 11, 2014.

Chants of “Justice for Jennifer Laude!” and “J-B-L-M, you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide!” filled the air as the crowd prepared to march to the highway overpass at the entrance of Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM).

“It’s been ten years since Jennifer Laude was brutally murdered by Joseph Pemberton. Despite the 2015 trial finding him guilty, the government allowed him to be given special treatment. He was pardoned and allowed to return to the U.S. in 2020,” said Precious of Gabriela Seattle, a national democratic, anti-imperialist organization of militant Filipino women and LGBTQ people fighting for the liberation of the Philippines.

Arney continued, “As the U.S. military expands its bases across the Philippines, violence against women worsens. While cases of rape and abuse are treated as isolated cases, in reality they are part of a larger societal problem that employs fascism to protect the interests of the few at the cost of exploiting the many. Whether that be our mothers and daughters, our workers in the factories and service industry, or even women forced into sex trafficking and prostitution.”

The mood outside the library was somber. Protesters expressed their righteous anger through chants of “When women’s rights are under attack, what do we do? Rise up, fight back!” and “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!”. After several speeches outside, the crowd took to the streets with banners and signs, waving flags and chanting “U.S. imperialist, number one terrorist!” The crowd marched to an overpass near JBLM where they hung their banners, handed out informative flyers to passing cars, and continued chanting.

“This is the largest military base in Washington state and plays a decisive role in the imperialist strategy to encircle China and plunge the entire Asia Pacific into war,” said Randi Fleming of Resist US-Led War. “This 415,000-acre base on the land of the displaced Nisqually tribe is a symbol of the semicolonial subjugation of the Filipino people. The weapons and military personnel behind those fences flood the Philippines, Guam and Hawaii, every day through war games and illegal overseas bases. They bring with them environmental destruction, violence against indigenous peoples, the sex trafficking industry, red light districts, and systemic violence against women and gender oppressed people.”

The crowd’s energy elevated to higher levels as they took position at the overpass. One activist played a marching snare drum to the rhythm of the chanting protesters, invigorating the mood. Police cruisers parked nearby and flashed their lights, which only strengthened the resolve of the protesters.

“In the past year alone, the number of military bases in the Philippines has increased by five, from four military bases to nine. We know that where the U.S. military goes, violence follows,” said Claudia Krumpach of Kabataan Alliance WA. “Back in the Philippines, immigrating to the U.S. is seen as a way to escape poverty. Our people are tricked into believing in the American dream, but it’s a lie. My mom came here on a plane while she was pregnant with me, looking for opportunities. Instead, she was met with harassment, violence, discrimination in the workplace, low wages, and poor working conditions.”

After an hour of rallying at the overpass, the crowd marched back to the library for an ending rally.

“How can the Biden/Harris administration say they are for women and children when they sent an additional $500 million of military aid to the Philippines earlier this year, and they’re promising another $2.5 billion over the next five years?” asked Precious Arney. “We, the Filipino women, have an important contribution to play in building a mass movement for national democracy in the Philippines, whether at home or overseas. Throughout our history and today, despite the harsh conditions of exploitation and repression, Filipino women bravely take up many forms of struggle, including armed resistance to defend our people and fight for a brighter future.”

#LakewoodWA #WA #AntiWarMovement #International #Philippines