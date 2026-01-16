Venezuelan Trade Unions fill the streets of their country, demand ‘Free President Maduro!’

By staff

Caracas, Venezuela – On January 14, massive rallies led by trade union members demanded the immediate return of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady and National Assembly deputy Cilia Flores.

Wills Rangel, president of the Central Bolivariana Socialista de Trabajadores y Trabajadoras (CBST) gave a quick speech while stand next to the leader of Federation of Oil Workers Union, stating, “5000 oil industry workers, in defense of our production, of our Bolivarian Revolution, and for the rescue of our worker-president, legitimately elected by the Venezuelan people, Nicolas Maduro and our first lady combatant and deputy of our National Assembly!”

Franklin Rondon, president of the National Federation of Public Sector Workers (FENTRASEP) stated, “This is a working class that fights, that achieves production in the face of tons of sanctions. The public sectors are guaranteeing the continuation of services of electricity, health and education.”

Rondon added, “We are all in pain from what happened, but the pain is transforming into rabid anger, conviction, the situation with a kidnapped president and first lady is transforming the consciousness of the peoples of the world.”

The trade union mobilization marks a continuation of marches from the sectors of the popular movements to defend the revolution and demand the immediate release of Maduro and his wife Cilia.

Youth, women, indigenous, moto brigades and more have taken to the streets to support their president since his illegal kidnapping by the Trump administration on January 3.

#International #Venezuela #Labor #CBST