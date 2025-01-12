Venezuela celebrates President Maduro, U.S. plots aggression

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

As Venezuelans celebrate the inauguration of President Maduro on January 10, the Freedom Road Socialist Organization salutes the Bolivarian Revolution, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), and especially President Maduro on another great victory! Overcoming U.S. sanctions, election interference and lies, the people of Venezuela have triumphed once again.

Huge numbers of people packed the streets of Caracas to watch President Maduro’s swearing-in ceremony. PSUV members, trade unionists, community organizers and youth poured out into the streets from the capital city, while tens of thousands more workers and farmers travelled by coach from across the country. They are rallying to support the continuation of the Bolivarian Revolution and Maduro’s third term.

For his part, President Maduro will have another six-year term to build upon the legacy of Comandante Hugo Chavez. Maduro proclaimed, “This new presidential term will be a time of peace, prosperity, equality and a new democracy.” He added, “I swear on our history and on my life, we shall achieve it!”

Maduro is continuing to build an independent and sovereign Venezuela benefiting the people instead of U.S. banks and foreign oil corporations. The Bolivarian Revolution has brought huge changes, including the building of over 5 million apartments and small houses, a food program, CLAP, that feeds over 80% of homes, and healthcare and education systems that reach every Venezuelan instead of just the upper classes. The oil wealth of Venezuela now serves the people.

President-elect Trump is already interfering in the internal affairs of Venezuela. Trump and his cabinet picks are promoting the loser of Venezuela’s elections this past summer. Edmundo Gonzalez lost because he is not popular. Maduro won and he has the organized masses of working people and the loyalty of the revolutionary armed forces to back him up.

In his last term as president, Trump’s policy towards Venezuela was miserable and achieved nothing. Trump enacted harsher U.S. economic sanctions to punish the working people of Venezuela. The problem for the U.S., however, is that despite some difficulties, the Venezuelan economy continued to grow and develop. Sustainable farming cut food imports and prices, while new industries and modern technology are reaching the whole country.

Trump also backed a failed coup attempt in 2019 against President Maduro. Then there were U.S. mercenaries captured by local militias while attempting to infiltrate Venezuela. A number of assassination plots were foiled as well. Attacks on the electric and oil infrastructure of Venezuela were overcome by the people of the worker-run enterprises, who are constantly on the watch. Another big defeat for the U.S. was being forced to free Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, who is now working hard to defeat U.S. sanctions.

The Freedom Road Socialist Organization is proud to stand in solidarity with the PSUV and President Maduro. Venezuela is a beacon of hope for independence and progress in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Long live President Maduro! Long live the Bolivarian Revolution!

#International #Venezuela #Maduro #PSUV #FRSO #Statement