Valentines’ Day actions show love for immigrants in Minnesota

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – During a heavy snowfall in the evening rush hour on Valentines Day, February 14, dozens of people gathered on the Lake Street /Marshall Avenue bridge between Minneapolis and Saint Paul to demonstrate support for immigrants in our community. Many drivers passing by honked and waved to show their support.

The evening bannering was organized by the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC), as part of a coordinated statewide Valentines Day of Action to show support for immigrant communities that are in the crosshairs of the racist Trump regime. The statewide day of action was organized by the Immigrant Defense Network, a network of dozens of organizations throughout Minnesota committed to defending immigrant communities.

The day of action also included a morning rally at the same location, a press conference, as well as actions in Rochester and Mankato coordinated by COPAL, MN8, and other members of the Immigrant Defense Network.

#MinneapolisMN #MN #ImmigrantRights #MIRAC