Utah County community protests local law enforcement’s cooperation with ICE

By Chase Barrett

Provo, UT – On May 13, FRSO Orem district members, along with other local working-class activists, showed up to the Utah County Administration Building in order to protest against the signing of a new 287(g) agreement with ICE.

The agreement allows members of local law enforcement to act as federal immigration law enforcement. The unpopular and controversial legislation was passed 3-0 by the county commissioners.

Jack McNiven stated, “Despite the overwhelmingly demonstrated immorality of ICE and DHS, despite the overwhelming public disapproval of the community, Utah County has decided to further cooperate with the white supremacist secret police. The commissioners and everyone involved in this should be utterly ashamed.” After McNiven had made their stand, law enforcement surrounded and threatened them.

The response of the local community was strong, yet it was not enough to defeat this attack. Friends, neighbors and families in the community will be directly affected by the decision.

The FRSO Orem district was able to mobilize against reactionary politicians with less than a day’s notice. Dozens of activists showed up to defend immigrant rights. We will keep pushing forward towards victory.

#ProvoUT #UT #ImmigrantRights #287g