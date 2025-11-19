UPS automation used to cut jobs, endanger workers at Lonestar hub in Arlington Texas

By staff

Arlington, TX – Plans are moving forward for UPS to automate much of the work at its Lonestar Hub. UPS has framed the automation push as “Modernization” and has favored a “Better, Not Bigger” policy which means reducing overall volume while increasing profits for the company. UPS is anticipating a 6% gain in revenue per package as a result of recent changes; however, they also expect to see a decline of 8.5% in average daily volume. They expect to achieve this by focusing less on volume and more on transporting goods that bring a higher profit per package delivered.

UPS workers are represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, and many rank-and-file Teamsters have been sounding the alarm, saying that automation will reduce staffing, degrade workplace safety and eliminate union jobs. As Teamsters leave UPS, in many cases the company is not expected to replace staff as they depart the company.

Glen Reed works inside the Lonestar and said, “Work that was once done by people has been directly replaced with automation. Inside workers are being forced to return to trailers, which routinely run [around] 20°F hotter than the outside temperature. This in turn has pushed some workers to quit, especially those of an older age group.”

Older workers, in particular, have been pushed to quit rather than endure the increased heat and strain. The company’s actions amount to a quiet long-term staffing reduction designed to hide job cuts behind attrition.

Workers at the Lonestar hub have reported that construction workers have been arc welding in or near active work areas without safety screens and that this has resulted in hub workers being directly exposed to bright flashes, flying sparks and noxious fumes. It has also been reported that at least one driver of an “irreg” (irregular package) cart had sparks fly into his eyes while passing by one of the areas where automation work was being performed, causing the worker to quit his job over the incident. Other workers have reported headaches that they say are from fumes due to welding in the enclosed warehouse. There have also been reports of congestion in walkways creating dangerous work conditions. Against the backdrop of this automation work, the Hub has continued to run with workers working their shifts loading, unloading and sorting packages in the same space with the construction work.

Despite the major impact on working conditions, UPS rolled out its automation plan with little to no consultation with the Teamsters union. UPS plans to automate through AI-driven refurbishment of buildings particularly ones designated as “automated hubs.”

UPS Lonestar is an automated hub. At UPS, administrators and specialists do a range of tasks to keep things running smoothly. Dispatchers and operations specialists, who help move shipments through the belts and yards, are among the most common positions. In automated hubs where UPS is shifting more of its volume, specialists are particularly crucial to maintaining advanced sorting and AI technologies. One thing is clear: without the workers, UPS's AI rollout falls apart.

James Dylan, another inside worker, said, “The rollout has been abrupt, with a clear priority of speed and production over worker safety.” This demonstrates a clear lack of respect on the part of UPS for the people who do the work to make UPS run.

Despite UPS moving fast to reshape its workforce around automation, workers will need to be just as organized and determined to defend jobs, ensure safety and protect the gains won through struggle.

The fight against automation-driven job cuts is not just about new machines—it’s about power. And workers at the Lone Star hub are making one thing clear, when the company attacks jobs and safety, Teamsters should fight back.

#ArlingtonTX #TX #Labor #Teamsters #Automation #UPS