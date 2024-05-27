University of Washington encampment ends after over two weeks, deal with administration

By staff

Seattle, WA – On May 20, students at the University of Washington in Seattle ended their Palestine solidarity encampment following a protracted struggle that led to an agreement with the university administration. While not a complete win, the agreement marked a real step forward.

On Monday, April 29, students started an encampment. Begun by the Progressive Student Union, a chapter of New Students for a Democratic Society, the encampment had three demands: material and academic divestment from Israel, the cutting of ties with Boeing, and an end to the repression of pro-Palestinian staff, students and faculty.

The encampment grew, with organizations such as Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return (SUPER), Resist US Led War, and the Muslim Student Association joining. By the end of the week, over 100 students and community members were on the Quad of the university. Students were doing their homework on the grass, while also participating in discussions with other encampments and reading groups around Palestinian novels.

While the university’s administration appeared at first to take a stance of waiting out the encampment, it was happy to let counter-protesters approach on two separate occasions. On Tuesday, May 7, Turning Point USA founder and director Charlie Kirk held a speaking event at UW. Those who came to listen to the racist, homophobic right-wing leader speak then came to the edge of the encampment, where they were met over 1000 people, led by the Palestinian Youth Movement, who had come out to show support for the students.

The student government passed a resolution supporting the demands of the encampment after months of dragging its feet. The encampment stressed its popular support, and connection with Palestine; Bissan Barghouti of Samidoun said, “Palestine will be freed, not by the ruling elite, but by the people!”

On Sunday, May 12, Zionists again marched to the encampment, this time explicitly in support of Israel. However, they were once again turned away by the community support for the encampment.

The encampment’s staying power is due to the organizing of the students and community members present. Those camping there could count on hot drinks and meals, whether they were donated or cooked at the encampment itself. Students were also able to join in the encampment even if they did not have supplies, thanks to generous community donations. Students often worked throughout the night to cook, clean, set up tents, and more. As the encampment showed that it would not fizzle out, administration was forced to make concessions.

The president of the University of Washington, Ana Mari Cauce, had originally announced to the entirety of the student body by email that “the University’s response to students’ calls for change will not be based on an encampment.” Many students recognized this as insulting, and wrong.

Mathieu Chabaud of the Progressive Student Union, stated. “If someone was on my front lawn, I’d listen to them.”

By Friday, May 17, Cauce was forced to publicly change her stance. The UW United Front for Palestinian Liberation, composed of many of the groups at the encampment, announced the details of an agreement made with the university. In return for ending the encampment, the University of Washington would begin the processes that would end UW’s financial investment in weapons manufacturers and companies with ties to the Israeli occupation of Palestine; establish a Palestinian studies center; hire Palestinian faculty; provide the resources for at least 20 students from Gaza to study at UW at no cost; and provide transparency on its ties to Boeing and other companies profiting from the Israeli occupation. The agreement also provided amnesty for students and community members who had camped on the Quad.

While not a full victory, the agreement is a strong step forward. It was only due to the encampment that the university made any concessions after years of ignoring students at the university. Students made it clear that they will continue to organize and put pressure on the board of regents and other bodies at the university as the process towards divestment continues.

