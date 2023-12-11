University of Minnesota students disrupt Board of Regents meeting, demanding divestment from Israel

By Merlin Van Alstine

Minneapolis, MN – On December 8, students at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and members of the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities chapter of Students for a Democratic Society attended the monthly Board of Regents meeting to demand that the University of Minnesota divest from Israel.

The University of Minnesota is incredibly entrenched in the Zionist state of Israel. They are connected to many universities within Israel through research and study abroad programs. The worst offender is the study abroad program for engineering students, which offers internships at weapon companies in Israel. The University of Minnesota also invests money into Israeli companies, buys from Israeli companies and lets weapon manufactures do research on our campus and recruit students to build weapons that are tested on Palestinians.

An hour and a half through the meeting, when Interim University President Jeff Ettinger, former CEO of Hormel Foods, was giving his end of year address, five students stood up and started chanting “Board of Regents you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide!” and holding up their hands painted red to represent the blood the Board of Regents have on their hands. The students chanted for five minutes, saying things like “Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel's crimes” and “Not another penny, not another dollar, no more money for Israel's slaughter!” The students walked out chanting, showing the Board their bloody hands as campus security and the University of Minnesota Police followed them out.

