University of Minnesota students demand no deportations, sanctuary campus

By Rose Schaeffel

Minneapolis, MN – 130 U of MN Twin Cities students and supporters gathered outside of the Student Union in the windy, freezing weather on Thursday, February 6, to demand safety for all immigrant and international students on campus.

Shortly after the university announced they plan to comply with ICE orders on campus, UMN SDS announced an emergency rally and march to call for a “Sanctuary Campus” where undocumented students and faculty are protected from the threat of deportation from federal authorities. This message was echoed throughout the various speeches and on signs in the crowd, including, “School is for education, nor deportation” and “My dreams are bigger than your walls.”

After initial chants of “Up, up with liberation; down, down with deportations” rang through the crowd, the first speaker kicked off the protest by repeatedly reminding everyone that “all persons in the United States have Constitutional protections.”

Dr. Montes of the University of Minnesota’s Chicano Studies Department emphasized that students should create a safety plan by sharing emergency contacts with friends and loved ones, as well making sure to understand they have the right to remain silent. If an ICE officer or other official does not have a warrant signed by a judge, people do not have to answer questions or go with them.

After a few more speakers continued to carry on the messages that immigrants belong in the U.S. and on Minnesota campuses, the group walked down Washington Avenue behind banners that read “Stop the deportations; sanctuary campus now” and “Students against the racist reactionary Republican agenda.”

A quick stop outside the UMN Police Station allowed for Emilio César Rodríguez, a UMN student who is running for city council in Ward 3, to speak about the North STAR Act, which prohibits local and state officials from collaborating with federal immigrant officials. It would safeguard immigrants throughout Minnesota as a whole – making it a sanctuary state. The march ended outside of McNamara Alumni Center where three more speakers concluded the rally.

Other groups within the U of MN campus have also called for ICE off campus and for the administration to ensure the rights of student immigrants.

Mujeres Activas en Letras y Cambio Social (MALCS), Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) and Mi Gente are three UMN student groups that have upcoming events focused on immigrant rights.

