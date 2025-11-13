University Medical Center nurses kick off 3-day strike

By Carson Cruse

New Orleans, LA – On November 11, dozens of nurses represented by National Nurses United held a picket line demanding retention, an end to merit-based raises, and good faith contract negotiations. This three-day strike marks the fifth since University Medical Center (UMC) nurses won their union in December 2023. The New Orleans Nurses United is the first private-sector healthcare workers union to form in Louisiana.

Picketing nurses yelled chants like “UMC, you’re no good, treat your nurses like you should!” and “What do we want? A contract! When do we want it? Now!” Nurses also waved at passing streetcars and drivers, garnering public support.

During a break in the picketing, several nurses spoke out against LCMC Health System, the nonprofit corporation they work for.

“As I started my nursing career, I expected [to work for] a system dedicated to providing the best possible care to everyone in our community. Instead, what I found is a system that degrades, devalues and disrespects the nursing profession,” said David Duplechain, a nurse working in the neurointensive care unit.

“Some nurses here haven’t seen a raise in close to two decades. And this two percent merit raise that UMC gives to some of us if they like you–that two percent is insulting,” said Shawnda Franklin, a float pool nurse at UMC for ten years.

Alongside the nurses, a large contingent of community supporters joined the picket in solidarity, including representatives from the Communication Workers of America, Starbucks Workers United, United Auto Workers, United Teachers of New Orleans, United Campus Workers, and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee (NNOC) came to support the striking nurses from across the country.

“To LCMC management’s dismay, you’re still here, and the reason you’re here today has a name: retention, retention, retention!” emphasized Cokie Giles, a president of the NNOC and a nurse from Bangor, Maine.

Strikers expect to remain on the picket lines until November 13, at which point LCMC executives are expected to be at the bargaining table, ready to bend to the will of organized labor.

#NewOrleansLA #LA #Labor #Nurses #Strike #NNU #Featured