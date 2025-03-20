United Airlines flight attendants’ day of action held in Denver

By staff

Denver, CO – On March 19 at the Denver International Airport, the United Airlines union, the Association of Flight Attendants, held a day of action.

About 50 picketers gathered outside the airport to show support for a new contract for United Airlines flight attendants. Attendees included United flight attendants, United pilots, flight attendants from other airlines, family members and community members from the Teamsters union. There were even travelers who were passing by through the airport who stopped and joined in to support.

United flight attendants are nearing the end of a long four years at the bargaining table. Some of the things they are fighting for include better pay, better reserve conditions and ground pay. Most airlines have 10 or 12-hour reserve shifts, but United has a grueling 24-hour reserve shift, making the working conditions for reserve flight attendants extremely difficult. Proposed ground pay would be an industry-leading win. This would ensure that flight attendants get paid from the moment they check in at the gate to the end of the after-flight debrief. Right now, several airlines have already won boarding pay, which means flight attendants get paid for the time that passengers are on the plane. Right now, United flight attendants have neither boarding nor ground pay, making this one of the most pressing issues.

United flight attendants voted 99.99% to authorize a strike in fall of 2024. Signs held at the picket read “Pay us or CHAOS.” CHAOS striking is a unique method of striking that is legal under the Railway Labor Act. It stands for “create havoc around our system.” It is a type of intermittent striking that allows for minimum risk for flight attendants and maximum impact on management. Flight attendants at United Airlines are prepared to fight hard for this contract.

“United is second in profits, but fifth in how they pay flight attendants,” Denver AFA President Chris Bruton explained at the Wednesday picket. Bruton is on the bargaining committee and has been attending sessions at the United headquarters in Chicago. It is clear that the successful airline is not paying their flight attendants a decent wage and is also not giving them good working conditions.

“United Airlines: you’re no good! Pay your workers like you should!” was one of the many chants at the Denver day of action. Many picketers held signs that read, “Corporate greed does not fly” and “World class airline, world class contract.”

The sentiment at action was not just that United flight attendants are fighting for better pay, but an overall better quality of life. The issues that are being considered in the new contract are things that will have a large impact on the day-to-day lives of front line aviation workers. United Airlines is one of the biggest international airlines in the world and is one of the last airlines to agree to a new contract.

