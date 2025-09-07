UCF students rally against ICE on campus

By Grisha Glozman

Orlando, FL – On Thursday, September 4, around 60 students at the University of Central Florida rallied and marched to demand the reversal of their university’s 287(g) agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as well as the establishment of a sanctuary campus.

The rally was led by UCF Students For A Democratic Society (SDS), who were joined by the UCF Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA), and UCF Students For Education in Prison (SFEP), and others.

Speakers included the vice president of SDS, Vanessa Christaldi, who told the crowd, “Students should not have to feel afraid to go to school.” Erik Feyer emphasized the need for unity among students throughout the country in order to stand up to the Trump administration’s attacks on immigrant and international students.

The students then marched through the campus, with chants of “OPD, KKK, ICE they’re all the same!” and “El pueblo unido jamás será vencido!” Nearby, onlooking students and faculty shouted “Fuck ICE” and cheering the student protesters on.

The march ended at the campus’s main lawn, Memory Mall. Speakers finished up with calls to stand in solidarity with immigrant students, as well as urges for unorganized students to join one of the organizations that took part in the rally.

#OrlandoFL #FL #ImmigrantRights #StudentMovement #SDS #YDSA #SFEP