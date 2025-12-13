U.S. activists learn from leaders at Venezuela's Ministry of Women

By staff

Caracas, Venezuela – On the evening of December 10, U.S. delegates to the People's Assembly for Sovereignty and Peace in our America joined other internationalists at the Venezuelan Ministry of Popular Power for Women to learn from leaders of the women's movement and come together in celebration of the women's struggle around the world.

Women of the ministry received the international delegation with hugs, dancing and live music. The gathering was jovial but also purposeful, with a conga line in one moment, and a moving speech about the state of the women's struggle in the next.

The speech was given by Yelitze de Jesús Santanella Hernández, the Minister of Popular Power for Women. She explained not only the pillars of their work for women's power and gender equality, but also that women in Venezuela are at the forefront of the democratic process and social development.

“There are at least ten women in every communal council in Venezuela,” stated Hernández.

In an interview with Fight Back! over dinner, the director of the National Directorate of the National Union of Women (Unamujer), stated, “We know that it is not the people of the U.S. who attack Venezuela, it is their government.” She also stressed that we have a common enemy, saying, “It is the same bourgeoisie targeting Venezuela that exploits your labor, steals our resources, and who are destroying our common environment.”

