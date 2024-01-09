U of MN SDS and Students for Justice in Palestine hold bannering over I-35

By Merlin Van Alstine

Minneapolis, MN – On Wednesday, January 3, University of Minnesota Students for Democratic Society and Students for Justice in Palestine held a bannering over Interstate-35W just off the East Bank campus.

50 people gathered on University Avenue over the highway with banners demanding the University of Minnesota divest from Israel and cut ties with predatory weapon companies that recruit students to build weapons.

Chants such as “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and “UMN you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide” rang out over the honking of support from the cars driving past.

The University of Minnesota is complicit in the genocide of the Palestinian people because of the many different ties that the university has to the Zionist state of Israel. Students demand that the University of Minnesota fully divest from Israel, stop study abroad trips to Israel, kick predatory weapon companies off campus, protect students, staff, and faculty who are speaking up against the genocide of the Palestinian people, and to advocate for the ending of US aid to Israel.

This action was held in response to the US Palestinian Community Network, SDS, and National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression call for a “No Genocide In The New Year” week of action for Palestine, in conjunction with the Twin Cities Free Palestine Coalition.

